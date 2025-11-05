Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $57M Sale of Distribution Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $57 million sale of a 713,585-square-foot industrial facility located at 8201 Chancellor Drive in Orlando. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to CVS Health Corp.

Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Tratt Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Aventura, Fla.-based MG3 Group.

Located in Orlando Central Park, the property features tilt-wall construction, clear heights ranging from 28 to 40 feet, 429 trailer parking spaces and 97 dock-high loading doors.