Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CVS Health Corp. fully occupies 8201 Chancellor Drive in Orlando.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $57M Sale of Distribution Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $57 million sale of a 713,585-square-foot industrial facility located at 8201 Chancellor Drive in Orlando. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to CVS Health Corp.

Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Tratt Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Aventura, Fla.-based MG3 Group.

Located in Orlando Central Park, the property features tilt-wall construction, clear heights ranging from 28 to 40 feet, 429 trailer parking spaces and 97 dock-high loading doors.

You may also like

MDH Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...

Investment Group Acquires 77,760 SF Office Park in...

LaPour, G2 Capital Sell Narrative Office Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 160-Unit Atrium...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 62,241 SF...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 126-Unit Rivergate Apartments in...

Vantage Data Centers, Wisconsin Building Trades Council Partner...