Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.1M Sale of Multifamily Building in Cliffside Park, New Jersey

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a 27-unit multifamily building in Cliffside Park, located across the Hudson River from Harlem. The sales price equates to roughly $226,000 per unit. Brian Whitmer, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, A&J Inc., and procured the buyer, JTS Inc., in the transaction. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.