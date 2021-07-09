REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.1M Sale of Multifamily Building in Cliffside Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $6.1 million sale of a 27-unit multifamily building in Cliffside Park, located across the Hudson River from Harlem. The sales price equates to roughly $226,000 per unit. Brian Whitmer, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, A&J Inc., and procured the buyer, JTS Inc., in the transaction. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

