Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

LEWISBURG, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a 133,239-square-foot industrial building in Lewisburg, located north of Harrisburg in the central part of the Keystone State. The building features seven dock doors, a clear height of 21 feet and 13,239 square feet of office space. Gerry Blinebury, Brendan McGeary and Hunter Kessell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SK Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as JasPinLin Lewisburg LLC.

