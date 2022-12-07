Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.8M Sale of Westridge Shopping Center in Phoenix

At the time of sale, the 58,670-square-foot Westridge Shopping Center in Phoenix was 81 percent occupied.

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Westridge Shopping Center, located at 7540 and 7606 W. Indian Road in Phoenix. New Jersey-based Westridge Phoenix acquired the asset from DPM Westridge Shopping Center for $6.8 million.

Built in 1985 and renovated in 2017, Westridge Shopping Center features 58,670 square feet of retail space on 5.3 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 81 percent leased.

Chris Hollenbeck and Shane Carter of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.