Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Delray Beach Medical Pavilion was 63.4 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaHealthcareSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $6.9M Sale of Delray Beach Medical Pavilion in South Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $6.9 million sale of Delray Beach Medical Pavilion, a 36,041-square-foot healthcare facility located at 14000 S. Military Trail in Delray Beach. Located in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, the clinic features covered parking and was 63.4 percent leased at the time of sale.

Benlee Asset Management purchased Delray Beach Medical Pavilion from the seller, an entity doing business as 14000 S Military Trail LLC. Scott O’Donnell, Mike Ciadella, Greg Miller, Miguel Alcivar, Gino Lollio and Travis Ives of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

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