Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $60M Sale of Industrial Asset in Bordentown, New Jersey

The industrial property at 201 Elizabeth St. in Bordentown, New Jersey, totals 275,631 square feet.

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $60 million sale of a 275,631-square-foot industrial asset located at 201 Elizabeth St. in Bordentown, located outside of Philadelphia in the southern part of the Garden State. Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, Christine Eberle, David Gheriani, Chris Griffith, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, in the transaction. Steven Schulz of Newmark represented the seller, The O’Donnell Group.