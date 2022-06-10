REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $60M Sale of Industrial Asset in Bordentown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

201-Elizabeth-St.-Bordentown-New-Jersey

The industrial property at 201 Elizabeth St. in Bordentown, New Jersey, totals 275,631 square feet.

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $60 million sale of a 275,631-square-foot industrial asset located at 201 Elizabeth St. in Bordentown, located outside of Philadelphia in the southern part of the Garden State. Mindy Lissner, Bill Waxman, Christine Eberle, David Gheriani, Chris Griffith, Jeff Volpi and Morgan Nitti of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, in the transaction. Steven Schulz of Newmark represented the seller, The O’Donnell Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  