REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64.5M Sale of Aspen Place Multifamily Community in Flagstaff, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Village at Aspen Place, an apartment property located at 601 E. Piccadilly Drive in Flagstaff. An entity formed by Orange County, Calif.-based NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the asset from an entity formed by Kansas City, Mo.-based VanTrust Real Estate for $64.5 million.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

Completed in 2015, Village at Aspen Place feature 222 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include ground-floor retail space, an attached parking garage and elevator service to each floor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  