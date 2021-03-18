Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64.5M Sale of Aspen Place Multifamily Community in Flagstaff, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Village at Aspen Place, an apartment property located at 601 E. Piccadilly Drive in Flagstaff. An entity formed by Orange County, Calif.-based NNC Apartment Ventures acquired the asset from an entity formed by Kansas City, Mo.-based VanTrust Real Estate for $64.5 million.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

Completed in 2015, Village at Aspen Place feature 222 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include ground-floor retail space, an attached parking garage and elevator service to each floor.