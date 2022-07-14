REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64M Sale of New Distribution Center in Winston-Salem

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $64 million sale of Union Cross Distribution Center, a newly built logistics center located at 4051 Wallburg Road in Winston-Salem. The developer, Front Street Capital, sold the 610,000-square-foot facility to Galaxy Investments LLC, an affiliate of The Halle Cos. Rob Cochran, Nolan Ashton, Bill Harrison, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Bobby Finch, Jason Ofsanko and Hap Royster of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Union Cross Distribution Center was fully leased to an undisclosed tenant at the time of sale. The property features 40-foot clear heights, cross-dock loading, LED lighting, concrete tilt-wall construction and access to the Triad’s major transportation arteries along with Piedmont Triad International Airport. It is also located adjacent to the established Union Cross Business Park, a 403-acre industrial park.

