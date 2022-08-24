Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $69M Sale of New Hampshire Industrial Portfolio

Pictured is an aerial view of the property at 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, New, Hampshire, one of four buildings in the recently sold portfolio.

HUDSON, NASHUA AND MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $69 million sale of a portfolio of four southern New Hampshire industrial buildings totaling 593,000 square feet. The properties are specifically located in Hudson, Nashua and Manchester and were 94 percent leased to 18 tenants at the time of sale. Dave Pergola, Brian Doherty, Pete Rogers, Tom Farrelly, Denis Dancoes and Sue Ann Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Albany Road Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Tom Sullivan, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co.