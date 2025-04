MIAMI — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $7.6 million sale of the Avex Building, a 48,881-square-foot, multi-tenant flex office and warehouse building located at 6405 N.W. 36th St. in Miami.

Miguel Alcivar, Scott O’Donnell, Greg Miller and Mike Ciadella of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Taha Properties, in the transaction. Joseph Suarez of Trustpoint Realty LLC represented the buyer, Marrero Capital Investments.