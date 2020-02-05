Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $7.7M Sale of Medical Office Building in Roscoe, Illinois

SwedishAmerican occupies the majority of the 25,565-square-foot property.

ROSCOE, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $7.7 million sale of the SwedishAmerican Clinic & Immediate Care-Prairie Center, a 25,565-square-foot medical office building in Roscoe in northern Illinois. Constructed in 2014, the facility sits on 7.5 acres at 4282 E. Rockton Road. SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, occupies 80 percent of the property. Services provided at the facility include immediate care, primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, podiatry, orthopedics, pulmonology, cardiology and physical therapy. The other tenant, Siepert & Co. LLP, is a public accounting firm and occupies 3,600 square feet. At the time of sale, 1,400 square feet was available for lease. Gino Lollio, Scott Niedergang and Travis Ives of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Glen Rock Development LLC. A non-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on healthcare assets purchased the building.