Friday, January 5, 2024
501 Estates comprises a mix of apartments, townhomes and cottages in Durham, N.C.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $70M Sale of 501 Estates Apartments in Durham

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $70 million sale of 501 Estates, a 270-unit community located in Durham. Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI purchased the property from Spyglass Capital Partners LLC. Alex McDermott and Hunter Bowling of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. 501 Estates was built in 2001 near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. The community offers a mix of garden-style apartments, townhomes and cottages. Amenities at the property include a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, pool, dog park, detached garages and billiards room.

