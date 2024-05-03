Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $73M Sale of Two Hotels in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $73 million sale of two hotels located in the Arts/Warehouse District of New Orleans. The properties include Courtyard by Marriott, which comprises 202 rooms, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott, which totals 208 rooms.

A group led by Robert Guidry, along with Guidry Land Partners and David Bansmer, acquired the hotels, which are located at 300 Julia St. and 301 St. Joseph St. Bill Murney, Alyson Murney and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.