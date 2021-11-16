REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $75.1M Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The two buildings total 1.1 million square feet and are located within Gateway Commerce Center.

ST. LOUIS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet in St. Louis for $75.1 million. The buildings are part of Gateway Commerce Center and are situated within the city’s Metro East submarket. The facilities, Gateway East 520 and Gateway East 624, were both developed in 2016. James Carpenter, Mike Hanrahan, Ed Lampitt and Elizabeth Given of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Dallas-based L&B Realty Advisors. Plymouth REIT was the buyer.

