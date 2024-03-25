Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $78.8M Sale of Landmark Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $78.8 million sale of Landmark Apartments, a 372-unit multifamily community located in Little Rock. Canyon View Capital acquired the property in two phases — paying $40.3 million and $38.5 million in February 2023 and February of this year, respectively.

Martin Bynum and Cole Herget of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Landmark Apartments II LLC, in the transaction. VCC Construction built the community in two phases, completing 196 units in 2017 and 176 units in 2023.

Amenities at the property include two fitness centers, a coffee station, tanning salon, business center, dog park agility course, two swimming pools, outdoor games and parking garages.