Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $7M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $7 million sale of a multifamily development site in The Bronx. The site at 3083 Webster Ave. can support approximately 100,000 buildable square feet of product. Jonathan Squires, Josh Neustadter and Austin Weiner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlantis Management, in the transaction. The buyer, SKF Development, plans to build an affordable housing complex that will be financed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and subsidies from the NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development and NYC Housing Development Corp.