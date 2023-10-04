Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Hillsborough, New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $8.3 million sale of a 40,700-square-foot industrial building in Hillsborough, located just north of Trenton. The building at 139 Stryker Lane features 30-foot clear heights, three dock-high doors and 59 parking spaces. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard, Mark Zaziski, Patrick Decker and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and occupant, RC Fine Foods, in the deal and procured the buyer, an affiliate of The Silverman Group.