Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Hillsborough, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $8.3 million sale of a 40,700-square-foot industrial building in Hillsborough, located just north of Trenton. The building at 139 Stryker Lane features 30-foot clear heights, three dock-high doors and 59 parking spaces. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard, Mark Zaziski, Patrick Decker and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and occupant, RC Fine Foods, in the deal and procured the buyer, an affiliate of The Silverman Group.

You may also like

RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $27.8M Bridge Loan for Long...

PX4 Development Buys Long Island Hotel for $15M,...

Nordstrom Rack to Open 24,000 SF Store in...

ViaWest, Willmeng Break Ground on 1.2 MSF First...

Red Rock Developments Underway on 946,400 SF Spec...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 922,444 SF Industrial Facility in...

Blueprint Negotiates Acquisition of Five Seniors Housing Communities...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $2.2M Sale of Columbine...