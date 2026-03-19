Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $81M Sale of South Florida Industrial Portfolio

LAUDERDALE LAKES AND LAUDERHILL, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $81 million sale of an industrial portfolio in South Florida’s Broward County. The portfolio comprises multiple warehouses branded “Elevate Broward” with suites ranging in size from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet.

Dominic Montazemi, Mike Davis, Greg Miller, Rick Brugge and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Harbert Management Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was NorthBridge Partners.

The portfolio comprises eight buildings at 3435-3699 N.W. 19th St. in Lauderdale Lakes and three buildings at 3311 and 1842-1896 N.W. 38th Ave. in Lauderhill. The assets were built between 1979 and 1984 and were leased to more than 100 tenants at the time of sale.

Prior to the sale, Harbert Management and operator Last Mile Holdings executed a $2.4 million capital improvement plan for the Elevate Broward portfolio.

“We have long believed in the enduring strength and potential of the South Florida industrial market, driven by persistent demand for last-mile and small-bay space in this supply-constrained region,” says Oniel Samuel, managing partner at Last Mile Holdings. “Elevate Broward was a strong example of that opportunity, and we appreciated the opportunity to partner with Harbert in supporting the portfolio’s operations and business plan execution.”