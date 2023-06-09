Friday, June 9, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $91M Sale of Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DULUTH, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $91 million sale of The Reserve at Sugarloaf, a multifamily community located at 2605 Meadow Church Road in Duluth, roughly 27 miles northeast of Atlanta. Built in 2002, the property comprises 333 units averaging 1,225 square feet in size. Amenities at the community include an indoor-outdoor fitness center, pool, pet park, internet café and car care center. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown, Ashlyn Warren and Wesley Lacefield of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors. Olen Properties acquired the asset.

