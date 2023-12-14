Thursday, December 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Alexan Summerhill features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center and a swimming pool with a tanning ledge and poolside lounge.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Alexan Summerhill Apartments in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Alexan Summerhill, a new 315-unit apartment community located at 720 Hank Aaron Drive SE in Atlanta’s Summerhill submarket. Weinstein Properties purchased the property from the developers, Trammell Crow Residential and PGIM Real Estate.

The sales price was not disclosed, but Atlanta Business Chronicle reported the property traded for $94 million. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown, Ashlyn Warren, Michael Kay and Sim Patrick of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction.

Situated near Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium and Convocation Center, as well as a new Publix grocery store, Alexan Summerhill features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool with a tanning ledge and poolside lounge, gaming lounge, event room, indoor/outdoor work from home spaces, podcasting studios, makers space, computer lab with wireless printing, grilling stations, bike storage and repair, EV charging stations, dog park and a pet spa.

You may also like

Brookwood Financial Acquires 211,006 SF Publix-Anchored Retail Center...

SRS Arranges $8.5M Sale of New Medical Office...

Colliers Arranges Sale of Former Experian Headquarters Building...

Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Bensenville,...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Bronx...

Building Sustainable Communities: Three Models for Equitable Development

Capital Markets Warm to C-PACE Financing Amid Growing...

Wayfinder, Read King Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...