Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Seven Lakes at Carrollwood Apartments in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Seven Lakes at Carrollwood, a 640-unit apartment community located at 3303 N. Lakeview Drive in Tampa. Bridge Investment Group acquired the property from a real estate fund managed by Covenant Capital Group LLC. The sales price was not disclosed, but Tampa Bay Business Journal reports that the community traded for $94 million. Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1982, Seven Lakes at Carrollwood features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include two swimming pools with pavered sundecks and lake views, a clubhouse housing a fitness center and games, car care center, walking paths and access to seven community lakes. The property has undergone $7 million in renovations in the past three years, according to Cushman & Wakefield.