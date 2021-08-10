Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 96,505 SF Lease Transaction at Roseville Innovation Park Near Sacramento

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — Global health care company Penumbra has expanded into an additional 96,505 square feet of Class A office and lab space at Roseville Innovation Park in Roseville, approximately 16 miles northeast of Sacramento. The new lease at 620 Roseville Parkway will bring Penumbra’s total occupancy within the business park to over 254,000 square feet of Class A space. Penumbra initially leased approximately 157,000 square feet in the neighboring 630 Roseville Parkway building in 2018.

Roseville Innovation Park is jointly owned by Farallon Real Estate Partners and Strada Investment Group. The business park is a Class A campus offering numerous amenities, including retail, entertainment and residences within a short distance. Penumbra also has exclusive access to a newly installed outdoor recreation, dining, and break-out space at its 630 Roseville Parkway address.

Headquartered in Alameda, Calif., Penumbra is a healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need.