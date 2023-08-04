Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 183,509 SF Manufacturing Facility in Monroe, North Carolina

MONROE, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 183,509-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 1710 Airport Road in Monroe. Circor International sold the property, which will continue to serve as the headquarters for the company’s IMO Pump brand. Built in 1979, the building was expanded in 2008. Rob Cochran, Bill Harrison, Nolan Ashton and Tommy Whitmore of Cushman & Wakefield represented Circor International in the transaction. An affiliate of Welcome Group acquired the facility for an undisclosed price. Ted Kakambouras of Welcome Group and Allen de Olazarra of Equity Real Estate Partners represented Welcome Group in the transaction. Jason Hochman, Ron Granite and Bradley Geiger of Cushman & Wakefield secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.