OrthoNebraska fully occupies the two-story facility.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 70,000 SF Omaha Specialty Hospital

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 70,000-square-foot specialty orthopedic hospital in Omaha for an undisclosed price. Built in 2004 and expanded in 2020, the property is fully occupied by OrthoNebraska. The two-story facility is dedicated to musculoskeletal care with 24 inpatient beds, 12 operating rooms and several treatment rooms. Gino Lollio, Travis Ives, Sushil Puria and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield, along with TJ Twit of The Lund Co., an alliance of Cushman & Wakefield, represented OrthoNebraska in the transaction. Montecito Medical Real Estate was the buyer.

