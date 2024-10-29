Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 70,000 SF Omaha Specialty Hospital

OMAHA, NEB. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 70,000-square-foot specialty orthopedic hospital in Omaha for an undisclosed price. Built in 2004 and expanded in 2020, the property is fully occupied by OrthoNebraska. The two-story facility is dedicated to musculoskeletal care with 24 inpatient beds, 12 operating rooms and several treatment rooms. Gino Lollio, Travis Ives, Sushil Puria and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield, along with TJ Twit of The Lund Co., an alliance of Cushman & Wakefield, represented OrthoNebraska in the transaction. Montecito Medical Real Estate was the buyer.