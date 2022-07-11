Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 102-Unit Active Adult Community in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Farrell Communities at Lakeside, a 102-unit active adult community in the Hudson Valley city of Newburgh. The community opened in 2020 and features 30 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom units. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd and Peter Welch represented the seller, Farrell Communities, and procured the buyer, Castle Lanterra Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.