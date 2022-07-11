REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 102-Unit Active Adult Community in Newburgh, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Farrell Communities at Lakeside, a 102-unit active adult community in the Hudson Valley city of Newburgh. The community opened in 2020 and features 30 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom units. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd and Peter Welch represented the seller, Farrell Communities, and procured the buyer, Castle Lanterra Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  