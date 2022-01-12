Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 117,597 SF Medical Office Complex in San Antonio

Sonterra Medical Park in San Antonio was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

SAN ANTONIO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Sonterra Medical Park, a 117,597-square-foot healthcare property in San Antonio. The three-building complex is located adjacent to North Central Baptist Hospital on the city’s north side. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio, Todd Mills, Carrie Caesar and Hunter Mills of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Stream Realty Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. At the time of sale, Sonterra Medical Park was 93 percent leased to tenants in the oncology, radiology and orthopedics sectors.