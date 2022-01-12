REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 117,597 SF Medical Office Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

Sonterra-Medical-Park-San-Antonio

Sonterra Medical Park in San Antonio was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

SAN ANTONIO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Sonterra Medical Park, a 117,597-square-foot healthcare property in San Antonio. The three-building complex is located adjacent to North Central Baptist Hospital on the city’s north side. Travis Ives, Gino Lollio, Todd Mills, Carrie Caesar and Hunter Mills of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Stream Realty Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. At the time of sale, Sonterra Medical Park was 93 percent leased to tenants in the oncology, radiology and orthopedics sectors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  