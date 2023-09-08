Friday, September 8, 2023
The 12.7-acre industrial land site is located within Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell, Idaho.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 12.7-Acre Industrial Development Site Near Boise

by Amy Works

CALDWELL, IDAHO ­– Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a fully entitled, 12.7-acre industrial development site in Caldwell. An undisclosed transportation company acquired the asset from the Upson family for an undisclosed price.

The shovel-ready site is located at Smeed Parkway and Skyward Street within Sky Ranch Business Park. The location provides access to the Caldwell Executive Airport, Highway 20/26 and Interstate 84. Additionally, the site features existing improvements, including sidewalks, curbs, gutters, multiple fire hydrants and onsite transformers.

Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Alison Castro of Cresa and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

