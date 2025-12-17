Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 123,821 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey

MAHWAH AND FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 123,821 square feet in Northern New Jersey. The first building is a 67,170-square-foot structure in Mahwah that was fully leased at the time of sale to Beacon Roofing Supply. The second building is a 56,651-square-foot facility in Fairfield that houses the headquarters of Precision Textiles. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Alexander Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Faropoint.