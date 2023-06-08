Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 125-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Princeton, Indiana

PRINCETON, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Circle Point Villas in Princeton, a city in Southwest Indiana. The sales price was undisclosed. The build-to-rent (BTR) community features 125 homes that average 1,220 square feet. Construction of the 19-acre development concluded this year. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Reinbrecht Homes. The asset sold to a joint venture between JMF Capital and Yellowstone Property Group. The deal marks the first investment sale of a purpose-built BTR community in Indiana, according to Cushman & Wakefield.