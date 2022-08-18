Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 125,245 SF Shopping Center in Takoma Park, Maryland

Takoma Langley Crossroads is a 125,245-square-foot shopping center in Takoma Park, Md., leased to tenants such as Aldi, Walgreens, Citibank, Taco Bell and 7-Eleven.

TAKOMA PARK, MD. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Takoma Langley Crossroads, a 125,245-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Takoma Park, a city in suburban Maryland’s Montgomery County. Granite Canyon Partners purchased the grocery-anchored center for an undisclosed price. Cushman & Wakefield’s John Owendoff represented the unnamed seller in the transaction. The recently renovated shopping center was nearly fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Aldi, Walgreens, Citibank, Taco Bell and 7-Eleven. Situated on nearly 10 acres at the intersection of University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Langley is located across the street from the Takoma Langley Transit Center, the largest non-Metrorail transfer point in the metro Washington, D.C., region and the future home of a Purple Line Metro stop.