REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 135-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility on Cape Cod

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

HARWICH, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Wingate at Harwich, a 135-bed skilled nursing facility located in the Cape Cod city of Harwich. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Dan Baker and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investor that is exiting the skilled nursing space, in the transaction. The buyer, a regional operator, plans to upgrade the community.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews