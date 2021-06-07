Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 135-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility on Cape Cod

HARWICH, MASS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Wingate at Harwich, a 135-bed skilled nursing facility located in the Cape Cod city of Harwich. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Dan Baker and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investor that is exiting the skilled nursing space, in the transaction. The buyer, a regional operator, plans to upgrade the community.