REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 140,548 SF Industrial Complex in Woodland Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Lackawanna-Business-Park-Woodland-Park

Lackawanna Business Park in Woodland Park totals 140,548 square feet.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Lackawanna Business Park, a 140,548-square-foot office building located at 86 Lackawanna Ave. in Woodland Park, located in the northern part of the state. The sales price for the three-building complex was $10.2 million. Andrew Schwartz, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Frank DiTommaso and Jordan Sobel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Lackawanna Associates LLC, and procured the buyer, Lackawanna Woodland LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  