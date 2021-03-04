Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 140,548 SF Industrial Complex in Woodland Park, New Jersey

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Lackawanna Business Park, a 140,548-square-foot office building located at 86 Lackawanna Ave. in Woodland Park, located in the northern part of the state. The sales price for the three-building complex was $10.2 million. Andrew Schwartz, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Frank DiTommaso and Jordan Sobel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Lackawanna Associates LLC, and procured the buyer, Lackawanna Woodland LLC.