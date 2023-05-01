Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 151,756 SF Industrial Development Site in Somerset, New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 151,756-square-foot industrial development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The fully entitled site is located at 110 Belmont Drive and spans 7.8 acres. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin, Mindy Lissner and David Gheriani of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Braha Properties, in the transaction. Nevada-based Dermody Properties acquired the site with plans to construct a facility with a clear height of 40 feet, 30 loading positions and 93 car parking spaces.