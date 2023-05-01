Monday, May 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
110-Belmont-Drive-Somerset
A construction timeline for Dermody's new industrial project at 110 Belmont Drive in Somerset, New Jersey, was not released.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 151,756 SF Industrial Development Site in Somerset, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 151,756-square-foot industrial development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The fully entitled site is located at 110 Belmont Drive and spans 7.8 acres. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin, Mindy Lissner and David Gheriani of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Braha Properties, in the transaction. Nevada-based Dermody Properties acquired the site with plans to construct a facility with a clear height of 40 feet, 30 loading positions and 93 car parking spaces.

You may also like

Spieker Breaks Ground on 486-Unit Wisteria at Warner...

Mogharebi Group Brokers $21.5M Sale of Loma Villas...

Sunland Nutrition Buys Industrial Building in Aliso Viejo,...

Grocery Chain Leases Distribution Center in Santa Fe...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 260-Unit Apartment Community in...

Horvath & Tremblay Arranges $21.9M Sale of Shopping...

Cedarbridge Management Buys Manhattan Multifamily Building for $12M

Somerset Development Breaks Ground on 22-Unit Multifamily Project...

Olympus Property Purchases 203-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah