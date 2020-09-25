Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 168,144 SF Office Building in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 168,144-square-foot office building located at 325 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, about 30 miles west of New York City. The three-story building is situated on 15 acres and offers amenities such as a recently renovated cafeteria and onsite tenant storage units. The property was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso and Seth Zudiema represented the seller, Mack-Cali, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Connecticut-based investment firm The Birch Group.