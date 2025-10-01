Wednesday, October 1, 2025
EOG Resources Inc. purchased the property to house its new Columbus division.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 170,000 SF Office Campus in New Albany, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NEW ALBANY, OHIO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 170,000-square-foot office campus located at 8111 Smith’s Mill Road in New Albany near Columbus. EOG Resources Inc., one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, was the buyer. The campus will house EOG Resources’ new Columbus division, adding support for the company’s Utica Shale asset development close to its operations in the region. The LEED Gold-certified building offers office, training and lab facilities along with modern amenities. Randy Stephens and W. Allan Meadors of Cushman & Wakefield represented EOG Resources in the transaction. The company plans to open the new office later this year.

