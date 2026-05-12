Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Aldi and Marshalls anchor Bolton Plaza, a retail center in the Jacksonville suburb of Orange Park, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 174,037 SF Power Retail Center in Metro Jacksonville

by John Nelson

ORANGE PARK, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Bolton Plaza, a 174,037-square-foot power retail center in Orange Park, about 20 miles south of Jacksonville. A privately held investment firm purchased the center from KPR Centers for an undisclosed price.

Mark Gilbert, Adam Feinstein and Mitchell Halpern of Cushman & Wakefield’s Retail Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction. Bolton Plaza was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Aldi, Academy Sports + Outdoors, LA Fitness and Marshalls.

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