Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 175,239 SF Manufacturing Facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 175,239-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 201 Southridge Parkway in Bessemer City, a western suburb of Charlotte. KORE Investments acquired the Class A property from the previous owner and tenant, Hunter Douglas, a window manufacturer that closed the facility earlier this year, according to local media outlets. Matt Treble and Andrew DeLamielleure of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. KORE Investments plans to backfill the facility with a new tenant in the coming months.