Thursday, November 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hunter Douglas, a window manufacturer, closed the facility at 201 Southridge Parkway earlier this year, according to local media outlets.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 175,239 SF Manufacturing Facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina

by John Nelson

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 175,239-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 201 Southridge Parkway in Bessemer City, a western suburb of Charlotte. KORE Investments acquired the Class A property from the previous owner and tenant, Hunter Douglas, a window manufacturer that closed the facility earlier this year, according to local media outlets. Matt Treble and Andrew DeLamielleure of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. KORE Investments plans to backfill the facility with a new tenant in the coming months.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group, Matan to Develop 5 MSF Logistics...

BWE Secures Financing for 362,710 SF Adaptive Reuse...

Lendlease, IHG Army Hotels Break Ground on 207-Room...

Banyan Street Capital Signs 109,963 SF of Office...

Kislak Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

IronLink Logistics Signs 71,056 SF Industrial Lease in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 37,731 SF Medical Office...

Remedy Medical Properties, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Acquire...

Serta Simmons Bedding Opens 500,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...