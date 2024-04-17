Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Building B at Mountain View Industrial Park in Salt Lake City offers 179,400 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialUtahWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 179,400 SF Industrial Building in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Mountain View Industrial Park Building B, an industrial property in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 10.3 acres, the 179,400-square-foot Building B features 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps of power, off-dock trailer parking and abundant loading. WALT fully occupies the property.

Building B is part of a larger industrial project known as Mountain View Industrial Park, which comprises three buildings totaling 1.25 million square feet.

Jeff Chiate, Jeff Cole, Rick Ellison, Will Strong, Matt Leupold, Tom Freeman, Travis Healey, Jeremy Terry, Rob Rubano and Brian Share of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group West team led the transaction.

