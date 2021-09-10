Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 186-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Notch at Nora, a 186-unit luxury apartment complex in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The recently completed development is located at the corner of 86th Street and Westfield Boulevard. Amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center, grilling area and direct access to the Monon Trail. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, locally based TWG Development. Becovic Management was the buyer.