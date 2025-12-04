Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 186,675 SF Industrial Park in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Airport Commerce Center, an eight-building industrial park in Sarasota spanning 186,675 square feet. The Silverman Group purchased the project from Sound Capital for an undisclosed price. Rick Brugge, Mike Davis and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sound Capital in the transaction.

Airport Commerce Center is located at 7602 15th St. E, which sits near U.S. Highway 301 and I-75 and across from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The small-bay industrial park was fully leased at the time of sale to a roster of 48 tenants. Suite sizes range from 1,177 to 12,283 square feet, with the eight buildings featuring a total of 74 grade-level doors and clear heights ranging from 16 to 20 feet.