Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Apartment Complex in Darien, Connecticut

DARIEN, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Avalon Darien, a 189-unit apartment complex in southern coastal Connecticut. Avalon Darien offers a mix of recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, lounge and playground. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Matthew Torrance, Al Mirin and J.P. Hohl of Cushman & Wakefield, in coordination with Brian Whitmer of RePropCo., represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.