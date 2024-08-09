Friday, August 9, 2024
Avalon-Darien
Avalon Darien is southern coastal Connecticut totals 189 units.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 189-Unit Apartment Complex in Darien, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DARIEN, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Avalon Darien, a 189-unit apartment complex in southern coastal Connecticut. Avalon Darien offers a mix of recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, lounge and playground. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Matthew Torrance, Al Mirin and J.P. Hohl of Cushman & Wakefield, in coordination with Brian Whitmer of RePropCo., represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.

