Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 2.3 MSF Office, Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a portfolio of 80 office and light industrial buildings totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet that are located across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. About 75 percent, or 61 of the buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet, are light industrial facilities, and the remainder are office assets. Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes and Macki McKim of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, locally based investment firm Momentum Commercial Realty, in the transaction. California-based CIP Real Estate purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.