REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 2.3 MSF Office, Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a portfolio of 80 office and light industrial buildings totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet that are located across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. About 75 percent, or 61 of the buildings totaling 1.7 million square feet, are light industrial facilities, and the remainder are office assets. Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes and Macki McKim of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, locally based investment firm Momentum Commercial Realty, in the transaction. California-based CIP Real Estate purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  