Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Plaza at Windsor Hills, a 200-unit multifamily property in North Austin. Built in 1983 and recently updated, the property features an amenity package that includes a pool, courtyard, bark park, clubhouse, outdoor grilling area, playground and a business center. John Carr and Ben Fuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Miami-based One Real Estate Investment, in the transaction. The buyer was Comunidad Partners.