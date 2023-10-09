Monday, October 9, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Apartment Community in League City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes, a 204-unit apartment community located in the southeastern Houston suburb of League City. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, game room, multiple lounges and courtyards and a pet play area. John Carr, Jennifer Campbell, Ben Fuller, Josh Hoffman, Avery Klatt, Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, New York City-based Sachs Cos., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

