Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 207,252 SF Office Building in Warren, New Jersey

WARREN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 207,252-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Warren. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story building at 30 Independence Blvd. was originally constructed in 1997 and renovated in 2020. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities and a grab-and-go food counter. David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso, Maia Sirabian and Bill Baunach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Signature Acquisitions. Brad Domenico of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The building was 52 percent leased to six tenants at the time of sale.