According to the brokerage team behind the deal, the office building at 30 Independence Blvd. in Warren, New Jersey, will benefit from expected demolitions or redevelopments of older buildings in the area.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 207,252 SF Office Building in Warren, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WARREN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 207,252-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Warren. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story building at 30 Independence Blvd. was originally constructed in 1997 and renovated in 2020. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities and a grab-and-go food counter. David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso, Maia Sirabian and Bill Baunach of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Signature Acquisitions. Brad Domenico of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The building was 52 percent leased to six tenants at the time of sale.

