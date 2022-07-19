REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 2,103-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is Preserve at Allisonville, which includes 120 units.

INDIANA — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a six-property multifamily portfolio totaling 2,103 units in Indiana for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes Boardwalk at Westlake, Elliot at College Park, Lakeshore Reserve off 86th, Lakeside Crossing at Eagle Creek, Parkside at Castleton Square and Preserve at Allisonville. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Wilkinson Corp. and Torchlight Investors. Morgan Properties was the buyer. The seller renovated a number of units, and the buyer plans to continue doing so.

