Monday, October 28, 2024
936-Harrison-Ave.-Kearny-New-Jersey
The warehouse at 936 Harrison Ave. in Kearny is located less than two miles from the New Jersey Turnpike via I-280, providing efficient access to all Hudson River crossings as well as the Port of New York/New Jersey.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 211,287 SF Warehouse in Kearny, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

KEARNY, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a 211,287-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny. The site at 936 Harrison Ave. spans 17 acres, and the building features a clear height of 38 feet and a two-acre fully paved drop lot for fleet and trailer parking. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Russo Development and River Development, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Seagis Property Group. The sales price was not disclosed.

