Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Multifamily Property in Norwalk, Connecticut

Avalon East Norwalk in southern Connecticut totals 240 units. The buyer, Boston-based DSF Group, will rebrand the property as Halstead Norwalk.

NORWALK, CONN. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Avalon East Norwalk, a 240-unit multifamily property located in the southern coastal part of Connecticut. Avalon East Norwalk features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations and a resident lounge. Brian Whitmer, Adam Spies, Al Mirin, Matt Torrance, Michael Collins, Ryan Dowd and Peter Welch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Virginia-based multifamily REIT AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Boston-based DSF Group, which will rebrand the property as Halstead Norwalk.