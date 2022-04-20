Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 241,200 SF Flex Portfolio in Colorado Springs

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Interquest I-IV consists of four buildings offering a total of 241,200 square feet of flex, office and healthcare space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Interquest I-IV, a four-building flex, office and healthcare portfolio located at 9925, 9945, 9950 and 9960 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a Denver-based private partnership for an undisclosed price.

Aaron Johnson and Jon Hendrickson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Constructed in phases in 2001 and 2008/2009, the buildings offer a total of 241,232 square feet of flex, office and healthcare space. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 76 percent leased to a healthcare and technology tenants. Interquest I (9945 Federal Drive) and Interquest II (9925 Federal Drive) have LEED Silver certification.