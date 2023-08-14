Monday, August 14, 2023
Huffman & Co. sold the property to Lurin Capital for an undisclosed price.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 250-Unit Fitzroy Grove Apartments in Rogers, Arkansas

by John Nelson

ROGERS, ARK. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Fitzroy Grove, a 250-unit apartment community located in Rogers. Martin Bynum and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Huffman & Co., in the transaction. Lurin Capital acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Built in 2021, Fitzroy Grove features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a 24-hour health club, bocce ball and pickleball courts, business center, coworking spaces, dog park, coffee bar, putting green and a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, according to the property website.

